Collector inspects hospitals to check quality of food

PUDUKOTTAI

24 July 2020 20:57 IST

Collector P. Uma Maheswari conducted surprise checks at old Government Headquarters Hospital and Government Ranees Hospital here on Thursday night to ascertain the quality of food provided to COVID-19 patients.

The checks were conducted amid complaints from certain quarters alleging that poor quality of food was being served to the patients. Speaking to reporters, Ms. Uma Maheswari said food was being provided at the right time three times a day to the patients at the old Government Headquarters Hospital. The patients were being given coffee, chicken soup, milk, chappathi, chicken biriyani, vegetable biriyani, ghee pepper pongal and Rava cashewnut pongal among other nutritious diets every day. Quality food was being given to the patients, the Collector said adding that the diet was being given under the supervision of the District Food Safety Officer.

Advertising

Advertising

Adequate manpower had been appointed at the hospital to provide food at the right time to the patients. Protected drinking water was being provided to the patients. Steps had now been taken to provide Amma drinking water bottles to the patients as per the advice of the Health Minister, the Collector said. A board containing the diet menu provided to the patients would be installed at the hospital. Disinfectants were being sprayed in the hospital and its premises and periodic cleaning was being done using bleaching powder. The toilets were also being cleaned.

The Revenue Divisional Officer and Municipal Commissioner were conducting surprise checks at the hospitals to ensure that quality food was being provided to the patients and to ensure basic amenities. A report would be submitted to the district administration. The Collector also said that the surprise checks were being conducted to ensure that the patients received quality treatment. Officials of health and revenue departments besides those from the municipality accompanied hte Collector.