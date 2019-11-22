Collector inspects preparations for Big Temple consecration

THANJAVUR

Collector M. Govinda Rao on Thursday inspected the preparations made for the conduct of ‘balalayam’ at Sri Brahadheeswarar Temple slated for December 2.

He visited the site where the ‘yaga salai’ for the conduct of the ‘balalayam’ to be set up and also about the preparations to be made in the temple precincts for the conduct of the consecration likely to be held in the first quarter of next year.

When the officials presented a brief note on the arrangements to be made in connection with the consecration, the Collector suggested some alterations in the plan keeping in view of the security and safety of important dignitaries likely to attend the ‘kumbabishegam’ and the large number of devotees expected to witness the event.

The last consecration ceremony of the temple was held in 1997 when a major fire broke out resulting in the death of nearly 50 persons. Senior officials from the District Revenue Department, the Hindu Charitable and Endowment Board, the Archaeological Survey of India and others accompanied the Collector during the inspection.