Collector inspects Pachamalai ghat road

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Saturday inspected the ghat road between Sobanapuram and Top Sengattupatti on Pachamalai hills.

It was his maiden visit to the Pachamalai hills after assuming office as the Collector a few days ago. He alighted from his vehicle on his way to Top sengattupatti at various points and noted the extensive damages to the ghat road, the only established important road from Thuraiyur to various tribal settlements on the Pachamalai hills. He discussed with District Forest Officer G. Kiran and other officials of the forest department about the steps being taken to improve the ghat road, which is under the control of the forest department. Mr. Kumar asked them to expedite steps to relay the road as early as possible.

Later, he visited the hostel of a Government school for Scheduled Tribes at Topsengattupatti and checked the quality of food prepared for the inmates. He also made a surprise inspection at a fair price shop at Thanneerpallam and checked the registers and stock of various commodities.