Collector inspects Karur Medical College Hospital

Karur

03 September 2020 20:03 IST

Collector T. Anbalagan made a surprise check at the Karur Medical College Hospital, where COVID-19 patients had been admitted for treatment.

He interacted with a few patients over video call and checked whether they were being screened by doctors regularly or not. He also took stock of the system of food being supplied to the patients and enquired with patients about the quality of food supplied to them.

As on Thursday, 172 patients, who tested positive for the virus, were admitted to the Karur Medical College Hospital. Most of them were from Karur district. A few patients from Dindigul and Namakkal too were being treated, Mr. Anbalagan said.

He said patients, who had breathing difficulties and pre-existing conditions, were admitted to the medical college hospital. Arrangements were made to treat asymptomatic patients at the Siddha COVID Care Centre at the old government hospital in the town.

The Collector said that a helpline had been set up to provide information about the patients admitted in COVID wards. It can be accessed by dialling 7339031031.

Stating that a few persons had been spreading false information on social media about the treatment and food supplied to the COVID-19 patients, Mr. Anbalagan said frontline workers, doctors and nurses had been working hard to treat the patients since the last week of March. Action would be taken against those spreading false information.