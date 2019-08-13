Collector inspects Grand Anicut

With the release of water from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur, Collector A. Annadurai inspected the Grand Anicut on Tuesday .

Inspecting the conditions of the shutters at the regulator, Mr. Annadurai directed officials of the Public Works department to remove the sand dunes formed on the Grand Anicut Canal that branches off from the regulator.

He also inspected the ongoing flood retention wall work on the southern bank of the canal at Kaliviroyanpettai hamlet a few km down the stream from the water regulator system.

The desilting work of a tank at Easwaran Koil hamlet in Budalur block taken up under ‘kudimaramathu’ was also inspected by the Collector.