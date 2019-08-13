Collector inspects Grand Anicut

With the release of water from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur, Collector A. Annadurai inspected the Grand Anicut on Tuesday .
Inspecting the conditions of the shutters at the regulator, Mr. Annadurai directed officials of the Public Works department to remove the sand dunes formed on the Grand Anicut Canal that branches off from the regulator.
He also inspected the ongoing flood retention wall work on the southern bank of the canal at Kaliviroyanpettai hamlet a few km down the stream from the water regulator system.
The desilting work of a tank at Easwaran Koil hamlet in Budalur block taken up under ‘kudimaramathu’ was also inspected by the Collector.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor