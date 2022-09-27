Collector inspects flood prevention work

The Hindu BureauSpecial Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 27, 2022 22:09 IST

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspect a flood prone area along the Kudamuriti river in Tiruchi on Tuesday

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Tuesday visited various flood-prone areas along the Kudamuriti river to inspect the ongoing precautionary works.

Accompanied by M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, Tiruchi Corporation, and senior officials of the Corporation, he visited AUT Nagar, Fathima Nagar and Adhi Nagar, which have been facing water inundation during the rainy season. The woes of the residents worsen whenever the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti are in a spate. To address this, the Corporation is implementing a flood prevention project at a cost of ₹1.46 crore.

Inspecting the progress of work, Mr. Kumar asked the Corporation officials to expedite the work in view of the North East monsoon, which is expected to set in during the third week of October.

