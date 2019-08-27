Tiruchirapalli

Collector inspects desilting

With water being released in irrigation canals in the district, the Public Works department is racing against time to complete desilting and ‘kudimaramathu’ works.

Collector S. Sivarasu on Tuesday inspected the progress of works in Tiruverumbur union and instructed officials to complete them before September 15. He also directed them to ensure that desilting was done properly.

Accompanied by PWD officials, Mr. Sivarasu inspected ‘kudimaramathu’ work in Kavara Vaical in Cholamadevi, taken up at a cost of ₹10 lakh, desilting of Kokku oorani and Periyakulam at Kanthalur village, sanctioned at a total cost of ₹6 lakh. He also reviewed progress of work at Kallukulam.

