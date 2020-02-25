Collector inspects agriculture projects

TIRUVARUR

25 February 2020 18:46 IST

Collector T. Anand on Tuesday inspected horticulture and agriculture projects implemented under various government schemes in Mannargudi block.

Mannargudi taluk was among five blocks in Tiruvarur district with potential for promotion of horticulture crops. A farmer in Melanagai village in the block took up up brinjal cultivation by availing ₹40,000 as subsidy under the Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme.

After interacting with the cultivator, the Collector inspected chilli cultivation using greenhouse technology by a farmer in the same village. Of the total cost of ₹3.55 lakh, 50% was extended to him as subsidy through the National Agriculture Development Programme.

Guava cultivation taken up by a farmer with an amount of ₹52,000 released through Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project at Kizhnagai hamlet was also inspected by the Collector.

Mr. Anand also visited the Government Seed Farm at Kanchikudikadu where sprinkler irrigation system was adopted for cultivation of black gram, green gram and sesame. The seed processing and seed certification process was explained to him, according to a press release.