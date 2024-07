Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday inspected the Aavin plant here. He reviewed the progress on milk procurement, payment to the milk suppliers, transportation and the milk processing stages. He also checked the quality and safety aspects. Amit Guptha, Assistant Collector, training, and Muthumari, General Manager, Tiruchi Aavin, participated.

