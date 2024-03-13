ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inaugurates mobile snacks van for tribal women

March 13, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Nagapattinam

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurates  mobile snacks van for tribal women in Nagapattinam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A mobile snacks van worth ₹15 lakh was offered for on subsidy by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to ‘Vanavil Trust’ that exclusively works for tribal welfare here on Wednesday. This initiative was inaugurated by Collector Johny Tom Varghese.

Speaking with R. Solai, Deputy Director, from the Vanavil trust said, “We have given the vehicle for free of cost. Through this, for the first time, the Adhiyan community, a nomadic tribe community in this region, has set up a snacks shop. This shop will be run by four tribal women and would also have the products made by tribal women for sales. The Tribal Welfare department assured us to provide additional vehicles to more tribal women in the coming days. We hope this will elevate their living standards.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US