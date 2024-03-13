GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector inaugurates mobile snacks van for tribal women

March 13, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Nagapattinam

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurates  mobile snacks van for tribal women in Nagapattinam on Wednesday.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurates  mobile snacks van for tribal women in Nagapattinam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A mobile snacks van worth ₹15 lakh was offered for on subsidy by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to ‘Vanavil Trust’ that exclusively works for tribal welfare here on Wednesday. This initiative was inaugurated by Collector Johny Tom Varghese.

Speaking with R. Solai, Deputy Director, from the Vanavil trust said, “We have given the vehicle for free of cost. Through this, for the first time, the Adhiyan community, a nomadic tribe community in this region, has set up a snacks shop. This shop will be run by four tribal women and would also have the products made by tribal women for sales. The Tribal Welfare department assured us to provide additional vehicles to more tribal women in the coming days. We hope this will elevate their living standards.”

