Collector holds meeting with officials on preparatory measures for Vinayaka Chaturthi

September 12, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI:

The Hindu Bureau

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya on Tuesday convened a meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the preparatory measures being taken in the district for Vinayaka Chaturthi. 

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Vandita Pandey, police personnel and officials of various departments at the District Collectorate. 

Ms. Mercy Ramya said security measures were being taken for the upcoming festival and organising committee members should obtain a no-objection certificate from the police, fire and rescue services department, Tangedco and land owners besides obtaining permission from the revenue department for installation of Vinayaka idols. The idols should be made of clay. It should be ensured that no inflammable materials were kept near the installation spot. 

Use of cone speakers was prohibited and the committee members could instead use box speakers. The committee members should deploy two volunteers for every idol installed in public places to ensure its safety. The idols should be taken in vehicles on the routes permitted by the police and immersed in water bodies allowed by the district administration. Bursting of crackers was prohibited when the idols were being taken for immersion.

The Collector called upon the festival organising committee members to adhere to the guidelines stipulated by the State government, an official release said.

