Collector holds meeting about moringa park

September 30, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - KARUR

Collector T. Prabushankar on Friday held a meeting with the entrepreneurs on setting up of a moringa park in the district.

It was held in the backdrop of an announcement made by Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam last year that a moringa park would come up at a suitable location in Karur district to facilitate the entrepreneurs to set up units to produce value added items from moringa leaves and moringa (drumstick). Aravakurichi in the district is a major moringa growing belt in the state.

Dr. Prabushankar noted down the inputs of entrepreneurs on the site location, types of value added products of moringa, their markets and others.

Senior officials of District Industries Centre also participated.