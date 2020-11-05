Collector hands over patta transfer order to physically disabled man

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Thursday called on a 27-year-old physically disabled man at Melavidhuthi village in Pudukottai taluk to personally hand over a patta transfer order sought by him.

Upon coming to know about the plight of Mr. Raja who has no legs, the District Collector sent officials to meet him and ascertain his plea. An official press release said Raja had appealed to the officials to issue him a patta transfer order for the house in which he resided.

Accordingly, the officials initiated necessary action and the patta transfer order was handed over to Raja by the Collector. Construction of a toilet was under way through the panchayat for the house of Raja who was being given monthly assistance, an official release here said.