Collector hands over patta transfer order to physically disabled man

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Thursday called on a 27-year-old physically disabled man at Melavidhuthi village in Pudukottai taluk to personally hand over a patta transfer order sought by him.
Upon coming to know about the plight of Mr. Raja who has no legs, the District Collector sent officials to meet him and ascertain his plea. An official press release said Raja had appealed to the officials to issue him a patta transfer order for the house in which he resided.
Accordingly, the officials initiated necessary action and the patta transfer order was handed over to Raja by the Collector. Construction of a toilet was under way through the panchayat for the house of Raja who was being given monthly assistance, an official release here said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath