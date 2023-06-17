Collector hands over house site pattas to 20 Irula families

June 17, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PERAMBALUR

A group of 20 families of Irular community at Kurumbalur in the district were in for a pleasant surprise when Collector K. Karpagam handed them free house site pattas on Friday, meeting one of the long pending demands of the community.

The Collector was on a routine inspection of development works and basic amenities at the Kurumbalur Town Panchayat limits when she met the members of the Irular community in the village, who put forward a set of demands including issue of house site pattas.

As the Collector had instructed the officials earlier to initiate steps to fulfil the community’s demands, officials had already undertaken work to issue the pattas.

During the inspection, Ms. Karpagam ascertained from the officials on how many pattas have been readied so far. On being told that 23 e-pattas were ready, she directed the officials to bring copies of the same to her immediately and handed over the pattas to 20 families on the spot.

Ms. Karpagam, who inspected the houses built under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme, also instructed the officials to complete the works quickly and ensure that all houses were provided with individual toilets. She also directed the Town Panchayat officials to clean the drainage and toilets in the village.