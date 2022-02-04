Collector greets government school students for securing medical admission

The Collector, P.Gayathri Krishnan, on Friday congratulated nine Government school students in Tiruvarur district who have secured admission in the medical and dental colleges across the State based on their performance in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical courses.

While five boys – one from the Government Higher Secondary School, Kalappal and two each from the Government Higher Secondary School, Perugavazhnthan and Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Koradacherry – have achieved their aim to pursue their education in medical stream, four girls – Government Girls Higher Secondary Schools at Nannilam, Koradacherry, Koothanallur and Thirumakkottai secured admission in the medical colleges.

Among the five boys, two of them - one each from the Government Higher Secondary Schools at Koradacherry and Perugavazhnthan – have secured admission in the dental course.

While 167 students from the Government schools in the district have undergone the online NEET training during 2021-22, 57 of them scored the necessary marks to become eligible for admission in the medical/dental colleges, sources said.

Meanwhile, the teachers and management of Government Aided schools in the district have made an appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to extend the 7.5% reservation in medical course admission to the students of Government Aided Schools also since the majority of students studying in the Aided schools hail from the same socio-economic level of the Government school pupil to whom the reservation benefit had been provided.