Collector gives away house site pattas to 30 transgenders in Pudukottai district

May 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kavitha Ramu on Sunday gave away free house site pattas to 30 transgenders of Pattathikaadu village in Karambakudi taluk in the district on Sunday. The Collector gave away to 95 ‘narikuravar’ families of Rangammalchathram village in Kulathur taluk two lambs each and raw materials required for making beads to improve their livelihood. This assistance was given under the Collector’s discretionary fund. The welfare assistance was given at the District Collectorate, an official release said. 

