Collector gives a warm send off to Duffedar on his superannuation day

May 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

It was a moment to cherish for Anbazhagan on the day of his superannuation after serving as a Duffedar to the Collector in Pudukottai district.

A warm send off to Duffedar Anbazhagan was given by Collector Kavitha Ramu herself during a farewell function organised at the Collector’s Camp office recently. Anbazhagan had served as a Duffedar for nearly 29 years for many Collectors in Pudukottai.

The joy in Anbazhagan’s face was palpable when the Collector asked him to sit in the front seat of her vehicle to give him a warm send off on the day of his retirement. Ms. Kavitha Ramu appreciated Anbazhagan’s service before giving him a memorable farewell and later went to his house at Adappanvayal. A video clip of the Collector giving a warm send off to the Duffedar in her vehicle went viral in the social media.

ADVERTISEMENT