ADVERTISEMENT

Collector forwards complaint against teacher to Education Department

Published - November 11, 2024 06:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam forwarded a complaint against an elementary school headmistress at Ayyampatti in Orathanadu taluk to the District Education Department for inquiry.

A group of people from Ayyampatti submitted a memorandum at the general grievance meeting, chaired by the Collector here on Monday in which they claimed that the mouth of four students were taped by the headmistress on October 21 presumably to keep the students silent.

Upon receiving the memorandum, the Collector forwarded it to the District Education Department for inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US