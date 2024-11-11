 />
Collector forwards complaint against teacher to Education Department

Published - November 11, 2024 06:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam forwarded a complaint against an elementary school headmistress at Ayyampatti in Orathanadu taluk to the District Education Department for inquiry.

A group of people from Ayyampatti submitted a memorandum at the general grievance meeting, chaired by the Collector here on Monday in which they claimed that the mouth of four students were taped by the headmistress on October 21 presumably to keep the students silent.

Upon receiving the memorandum, the Collector forwarded it to the District Education Department for inquiry.

Published - November 11, 2024 06:26 pm IST

