Collector felicitates 34 students who secured medical seats under 7.5% quota

31 January 2022 19:39 IST

Thirty-four students in the district have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and secured a medical seat under the 7.5% quota for students from government schools.

Collector Kavitha Ramu felicitated the students for their achievement and wished them luck as they travelled to study in medical colleges across the State.

Of the 34 students were 25 girls and nine boys, Twenty-five planned to pursue M.B.B.S and the remaining dental studies. “We are proud of the achievements of the students and wish them well,” the Collector said.

The students had returned after attending counselling for admission to medical colleges in the State, the release said.