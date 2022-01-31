Tiruchirapalli

Collector felicitates 34 students who secured medical seats under 7.5% quota

Thirty-four students in the district have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and secured a medical seat under the 7.5% quota for students from government schools.

Collector Kavitha Ramu felicitated the students for their achievement and wished them luck as they travelled to study in medical colleges across the State.

Of the 34 students were 25 girls and nine boys, Twenty-five planned to pursue M.B.B.S and the remaining dental studies. “We are proud of the achievements of the students and wish them well,” the Collector said.

The students had returned after attending counselling for admission to medical colleges in the State, the release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 8:48:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/collector-felicitates-34-students-who-secured-medical-seats-under-75-quota/article38353956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY