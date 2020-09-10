Collector distributes reusable menstrual cloth pads to students

Reusable menstrual cloth pads were distributed free of cost to female students of Akkaraivattam Government High School on Thursday by Collector Arjun Sharma, under a project supported by Oracle – CAF India under its Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR) initiative.

The project of one-year duration being executed by Gramalaya since April 1, entails distribution of 15,000 reusable menstrual cloth pads to adolescent girl students alongside conduct of Menstrual Hygiene Education by Gramalaya’s volunteers.

Handing over the cloth pads to 34 adolescent girls students, the Collector said it was necessary for the rural population to shed the taboo and realise that menstruation was a natural biological process, and that adolescent girls could do any activity as in the normal days, but with higher emphasis on personal hygiene.

M.Elangovan, Executive Director of Gramalaya, explained that commercial cloth pads contained chemical by-products and did not decompose easily. The reusable cloth pads were made out of pure cotton and would not affect the health of women and girls.

The project, which is being executed at a budget of ₹74 lakh, was supported by Oracle – CAF India.

School headmaster A. Immanuvel said the project would benefit poor school students who could not afford to purchase commercial pads.

N. Ponnusamy, Project Co-ordinator, Gramalaya, said through the project 15,000 poor students would be provided with as many pouches, each containing four pieces of reusable cloth pads.