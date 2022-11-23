Collector delivers benefits at doorstep of elderly mother with brain-impaired son

November 23, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj on Wednesday reached out to an elderly woman looking after her son suffering from brain impairment at Pushpavanam village in Vedaranyam block to hand over benefits under government schemes.

Accompanied by the Revenue Divisional Officer M. Jaya Raja Paulin, the Collector went to the doorstep of Nagavalli who takes round-the-clock care of her son Balasubramanian suffering from the disability, and handed over a walking stick, wheel chair and water beds.

The Collector also handed over orders for monthly financial assistance for both mother and son and issued instructions to the officials to provide her a free house under the Central Government Scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The district administration will also make arrangements for sustained medical assistance, the Collector assured.