Collector congratulates 7.5 per cent quota beneficiaries

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver congratulated 18 government school students who have secured admission to MBBS and BDS courses through the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students. These students have completed their schooling in government schools from Class VI to Class XII and cleared NEET with the marks required to secure admission to the medical courses. While 13 of them will be pursuing MBBS course in different government and self-financing medical colleges, the remaining will be doing BDS course in different institutions, according to official sources.