Collector conducts surprise vehicle checks in Pudukottai

Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Tuesday conducted surprise vehicle checks to ensure that those entering the district had valied e-passes.

Accompanied by revenue officials, the Collector conducted the nearly hour-long inspection on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway at SIPCOT.

Ms. Uma Maheswari said police personnel, along with revenue and health department teams, had stepped up vigil on those from other districts and States. The teams were conducting vehicle checks at 13 places. Steps had been taken to escort the travellers to designated spots for screening and allow entry only after ensuring that they did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Instructions had been given to village administrative officers and municipal and town panchayat officials to provide information to the district administration on those who arrived stealthily.

In an official release, she said a total of 8,768 cases had been registered in the district against those flouting prohibitory orders during vehicle checks. As many as 15,884 persons were arrested and 15,338 vehicles seized.

Those with symptoms of the viral disease should subject themselves to medical examination at primary health centres and government hospitals, she added.