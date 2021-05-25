Collector cautions private hospitals against denying admission for insured patients

TIRUCHI

25 May 2021 20:21 IST

Collector S. Sivarasu on Tuesday warned of touch action against private hospitals refusing to treat COVID-19 patients covered under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

The Collector said he had received complaints that a few hospitals, who were permitted to treat COVID-19 patients, refused admission under the scheme on the pretext of insufficient ventilator support, but admitted other positive patients.

Advertising

Advertising

The fee cap on treatment of insured patients was said to be the main reason for the reluctance on the part of private hospitals. No private hospital should deny permission to patients covered under the health insurance scheme. They must be given treatment free of cost. The State government would take the violators seriously. Patients, who were denied admission, could lodge complaints against the hospitals.

Mr. Sivarasu said the daily case count in Tiruchi district had been brought down to 1,100 from 1,500. The numbers needed to be brought down further. “A close analysis of recent cases reveals that the number of patients needing oxygen support has come down slightly. It is a positive indication.”

The next one week was crucial. If fresh cases were brought down to less than 1,000 a day, it would be a big relief to all, he added.