Collector cautions fishermen

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has cautioned fishermen against going beyond five nautical miles, and has issued a set of directives for strict adherence.

The fishers must desist from using motors beyond the capacity of 240 horsepower, and must return to the harbours on the same day. The fishers will be required to leave at 5 a.m. and return before 9 p.m., Collector R. Lalitha has said.

Citing an order issued in 2000 by the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Ministry, the Collector said boats powered by engines beyond 240 horsepower would be confiscated. According to the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act of 1983, the hole of the fishing nets should not be less than 40 mm.

Those found flouting the directives will have to face legal consequences. Under the Regulation Act, boats of those disobeying the directives will be seized and the fish caught with the banned purse seine nets will be auctioned.

Also, the benefits they receive under government schemes will be withdrawn, the Collector said.