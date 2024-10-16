Collector asks welfare organisations to burst crackers in common places

Collector M. Thangavel on Wednesday urged the residents welfare organisations to explore the possibilities of bursting crackers in common places by getting permission from the district administration and local bodies.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had taken a number of steps to ensure safe Deepavali, to be celebrated on October 31, and to check noise and air pollution under control on the day of the festival. The Board had taken steps to follow guidelines on bursting crackers. The public could burst the firecrackers between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The welfare organisations could step in to burst crackers in common places by involving the residents. They could resort to such practices by getting permission from the district administration and the concerned local bodies.

Mr. Thangavel said that the people should avoid bursting high decibel level crackers. People should not burst crackers near hospitals, schools, courts, religious spots, huts and fire-prone areas, Awareness programmes would be conducted in schools and colleges to avoid bursting series or joined crackers.