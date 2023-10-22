Collector asks teams to give reports on adherence of rules at cracker units and sales outlets in Perambalur

October 22, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam has asked the teams constituted to conduct inspections at cracker manufacturing units, permanent and temporary outlets selling crackers in the district to ensure that stipulated guidelines and rules were being adhered to at the units and outlets and necessary safety-related measures were in place.

A total number of five teams have been constituted in Perambalur district with each one of them consisting of officials from the revenue, police, fire and rescue services and industrial safety and health departments.

Presiding over a meeting with members of the teams at Perambalur on Friday, Ms. Karpagam instructed them to carry out inspections in turns at the cracker manufacturing units and sales outlets to find out if the guidelines were being adhered to and submit reports to the district administration.

Members of the teams should find out if the crackers stock was beyond the permitted level besides also finding out if the crackers stock blocked the emergency exit. Instructions should be given to the owners that those below the age of 18 years should not be engaged for sale of crackers.

The teams should also monitor if there were adequate numbers of fire fighting gadgets at the units and sales outlets and the date of expiry of such gadgets. Extreme care and caution should be exercised while loading and unloading cracker bundles. Loading and unloading of crackers at the same time from more than one vehicle should be avoided.

Notice boards containing messages that bursting of crackers and smoking near the units and outlets should be installed. The teams should also check whether daily entries were being made in the registers regarding the crackers stock. The owners of the sales outlets should not let out their respective outlet for rent or for lease. Crackers with recognised and permitted codes and with labels should be procured and sold. The Collector instructed the officials not to hesitate in initiating action as per law against the violators, an official release said.