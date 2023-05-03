Collector asks people to exercise caution while bathing in water bodies

May 03, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Collector Kavitha Ramu has appealed to the public to exercise caution while entering lakes and ponds in Pudukottai district as most of them are getting inflows due to summer rain.

Several cases of death due to drowning in lakes have been reported in recent times, and 101 such cases have been reported in the district in the last five years, she has said in a press release.

Since the district is receiving summer rain, the inflow in most of the water bodies is increasing and not safe for swimming. As children may not be able to access the depth of the water bodies and not realise the danger, parents should exercise caution while allowing their children to take bath and permit them to do so only under their supervision. Outsiders visiting the district for vacation should avoid entering the water bodies, she added.