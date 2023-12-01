Collector asks officials to begin preparations for Vaikunta Ekadashi at Srirangam

December 01, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Friday held a coordination meeting with officials of all government departments regarding the arrangements to be made in advance in connection with the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival to be held from December 12 to January 2 at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

The Collector asked the police to put in place necessary security besides traffic regulation for devotees to enter and leave the temple during the period. Arrangements for keeping the temple premises and its surroundings clean should be made besides ensuring uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

Extra lighting facilities should be provided at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat and at the Kollidam bathing ghat in Srirangam. Mobile toilets and temporary urinals should be put in place at different places. Fire tenders should be deployed at vantage points and medical teams deployed within the temple precincts to provide free medical aid.

Uninterrupted power supply should be ensured during the entire festival period. Men from the Tangedco should be kept ready to attend to any electrical related defects, the Collector said and directed the officials to remove encroachments and operate special buses in connection with the festival.

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police Kamini, Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner Mariappan, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and other departments participated, an official release said.