Collector asks hospital management to segregate waste at source and clear it immediately

Published - August 23, 2024 05:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam has ordered the Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital authorities to ensure that the solid waste generated in the institution is segregated at source and cleared from the hospital premises quickly.

While having a detailed discussion with the hospital authorities after inspecting the garbage/waste dump site on the hospital premises on August 23, the Collector pointed out that it would be safe for patients, their attendants, and the new born if cleanliness is maintained.

Although medical waste generated on the hospital premises is disposed of safely, allowing the non-medical garbage/waste pile up within the institution might result in spread of infectious diseases, she said.

She congratulated the Thanjavur Corporation Health Department officials and staff for clearing around 55 tonnes of garbage/waste that remained uncleared for over two decades and reclaiming around one acre of free space within the hospital premises.

According to official sources, on August 8, the Collector instructed the civic body officials to coordinate with the hospital authorities to clear the garbage. Sources said 20 persons were deployed for the mass cleaning exercise by the Corporation.

