Collector appeals to villagers to give up the practice of isolating menstruating women in unhygenic surroundings

The Hindu Bureau PERAMBALUR 
October 18, 2022 22:09 IST

Perambalur Collector Sri Venkada Priya speaks to the villagers at Inam Agaram village on Tuesday.

District Collector Sri Venkada Priya on Tuesday inspected Inam Agaram village in the district following a report in The Hindu that menstruating women were being forced to stay in a concrete structure in isolation and explained to the villagers the health-related hazards such women could face in isolation.

The Collector inspected the concrete structure where menstruating women were being forced to stay and ascertained in detail whether the village was provided with basic facilities such as supply of drinking water and roads besides also ascertaining if individual toilets had been constructed properly in the households. 

An official press release said the Collector while speaking to the villagers appealed to them to give up the age-old practice of forcing menstruating women to stay in isolation in such a structure in a public place keeping in mind their health and safety. The villagers should come forward to keep menstruating women in their respective homes as it was essential to keep them protected from getting afflicted with diseases during that period, she further said. 

The district administration expected from the villagers to come out of superstitious beliefs, she said adding that the administration was ready to take immediate steps to fulfil their demands - be they construction of women sanitary complex, individual toilets, provision of drinking water and sewage canal.

