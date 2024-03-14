GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector allays fears over fever cases in Perambalur village

March 14, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Allaying apprehensions over the incidence of fever cases in Rayappa Nagar in V. Kalathur Panchayat in Veppanthattai union in the district, District Collector K. Karpagam has said that there was no outbreak of dengue.

The two recent deaths reported in the locality was due to other ailments, she said.

Fever cases were reported in Rayappa Nagar on March 1 and 4. Following this, officials of the Health and Rural Development departments inspected the locality and found that sewage was flowing from a borewell, the water source for the area. The sewage was suspected to have seeped in and mixed with the drinking water supplied to the locality.

The water supply from the borewell has been suspended and portable water was being supplied through tanker lorries. A medical camp was organised and those with fever were being provided treatment, she said.

The secretary of the V. Kalathur village panchayat and the current and previous deputy block development officers have been placed under suspension for failing to detect the flow of sewage near the water source. Action was being initiated against the village panchayat president and vice-president. Legal action will be initiated against those spreading rumours of an outbreak of “mystery fever,” she said.

