Coir Board Chairman visits BDU

Chairman of National Coir Board D. Kuppuramu on Monday held discussions with Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University M. Selvam on treatment of tannery waste using coir pith and converting it into organic manure with effective microorganisms.

P. Malliga, Head of Department of Marine Biotechnology, BDU, described to the visiting dignitary the process of organic manure production at the National Facility for Marine Cyanobacteria.

G. Poopalan, Development Officer, Coir Board, Pollachi, and other industry representatives accompanied the NCB Chairman.

A training programme on the production process was conducted at the Model Organic Farm on the campus, Ms. Malliga said.


