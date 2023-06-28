June 28, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An ancient coin mould, a terracotta seal and a piece of broken Chinesware have been found by archaeologists at Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district, where the third season of excavation by the State Archaeology Department is under way.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who looks after the Department of Archaeology too, in a tweet, said that the finds were a pointer to the trade ties that had existed between Tamil Nadu and China in 11th century CE, the existence of mints to make coins of different kinds and the use of seals in government procedures.

According to sources in the department, over 460 artefacts, mostly comprising iron nails, potsherds, broken pieces of Chinese celadon and porcelain ware, shell/glass bangles and small beads, have been collected so far from the 18 quadrants dug up this season. Similar objects had been found in the previous seasons of excavations too at the site.

The terracotta seal was found at a depth of about 150 centimetres and coin mould and Chinese ware were unearthed at a depth of about 105 cm.

It is widely believed that palaces of Chola kings had existed at Maligaimedu about 1,000 years ago but were destroyed during the Pandya invasions or later. Brick structures of what are believed to be portions of the palace had been exposed during excavations at the site earlier. The latest season of excavation continues to reveal disjointed brick structures as in the past. A portion of a brick channel, running to a length of about 315 cm, was exposed recently.

Gangaikondacholapuram, the city King Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044) built after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains, was the capital of the Cholas for about 250 years from about 1025 CE.

