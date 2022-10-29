Coimbatore car blast | T.N. police search four houses at Tiruvarur

Police barricade Kottai Eswaran Kovil street following an LPG cylinder blast in a car near Kottai Eswaran Kovil in Coimbatore in the early hours on October 23, 2022. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Muthupettai police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vivekanandan, searched the houses of four persons here on Saturday to ascertain whether they had any links to the recent Coimbatore blast.

According to police, a team of 30 police personnel came to the house of Riswan at Jamaliyar Street, Muthupettai, and thoroughly checked the premises and the mobile phones of the inmates. Riswan had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency a year ago and was later released.

The NIA had arrested Riswan and three others – Asarudeen, Sarith and Indiyas — all residing in Pettai Road area in Muthupettai, last year due to their suspected links with the ISIS. All of them were released later.

The police also searched the houses of Asarudeen, Sajith and Indiyas on Saturday. On the conclusion of the searches, police pickets were posted near the homes of Riswan, Asarudeen, Sajith and Indiyas and at sensitive areas in Muthupettai, police added.