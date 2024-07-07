Coffee-table book on Samayapuram Mariamman temple released

The Hindu Group of publications has brought out a coffee-table book, ‘Samayapuram - The Sacred Seat of Shakti’. The glossy book was placed at the Holy feet of the processional deity Goddess Mariamman on the premises of the Samayapuram temple near Tiruchi on Sunday to mark its release at a simple function.

Authored by Vrinda Ramanan — a qualified Bharathanatyam dancer and teacher — and J. Ramanan — a practising architect, the 190-page book describes every aspect associated with the Mother Goddess who reigns supreme in Samayapuram village.

Divided into different sections, the book with attractive images comes out with interesting stories about Goddess Mariamman — the Mother Goddess, the ancient legends, the festive celebrations of the temple, poojas and abhishekam to the deity, the sacred ‘theerthams’, extreme devotion exhibited by the devotees to Goddess Mariamman.

Historical past

The temple, which is over 1,200 years old, has a historical past with interesting legends that are woven around Goddess Mariamman, believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga, Mahakaali, Adi Shakti or Nishumbha Sudhini.

The rigorous 28-day fasting ritual ’Pachai Pattini Viratham’ undertaken by Goddess Mariamman, the presiding deity of Samayauram, which begins on the last Sunday of the Tamil month ‘Maasi’ for the welfare of devotees, significance of the divine ‘vaahanams’ that bear the Goddess, other temples in Samayapuram, the famous Chithirai Ther Thiruvizha (temple car festival) and the facilities for the devotees also find a place in the detailed volume.

The first copy of the book was handed over to Dr. K. Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, by the author Mr. J. Ramanan in the presence of Tiruchi Collector Pradeep Kumar, co-author Ms. Vrinda Ramanan, the Samayapuram temple Joint Commissioner / Executive Officer C. Kalyani, Sridhar Aranala, Vice-President, Sales and Distribution, The Hindu Group, and temple officials.

Priced at ₹2,999, the book can be purchased online by visiting the The Hindu Online Book Store.

