Code of conduct: Nendran growers face profit fall

Restriction on carrying more than ₹50,000 in cash due to the Assembly election has dealt a severe blow to nendran farmers.

Unlike other varieties such as poovan, rasthali and elachi, which have markets in growing centres, nendran is sent to Ernakulam, Alleppy, Kozhikode and Malappuram in Kerala. To the dismay of growers, the model code of conduct came into effect days after harvest began.

In Tiruchi district, harvest of nendran started after the third week of February. It has picked up momentum in places such as Andhanallur, Manikandam, Sirugamani, Perugamani, Ettarai, Thoppu, Kuzhumani, Thiruvalarcholai, Panaiyapuram and Kondayampettai.

A large number of agents and middlemen have arrived in the district to source nendran banana to the markets in Kerala. However, restrictions on carrying cash has come as stumbling block in sending the produce to markets in the neighbouring State. Farmers are apprehensive that their hard-earned money will be seized by election authorities either in Kerala or Tamil Nadu if they carry more than ₹50,000.

“A load of banana fetches between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh in Kerala markets. The cash carried by several farmers after selling their produce has been seized by authorities at various places. Officials do not listen to us even if we produce documents,” says S. Senthil, a farmer of Panayapuram.

The restriction has ultimately forced them to approach middlemen and agents to sell their produce. Taking advantage of the situation, they offer lower prices. Until the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly election on February 26, a kg of nendran banana was procured for ₹23. It has come down to ₹17 a kg now.

“The middlemen offer at least ₹3 to ₹.4 a kg less than the actual market price in Kerala. We have no other option but to accept the price offered by them,” Mr. Senthil added.