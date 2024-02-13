Coconut farmers stage road roko at Pattukottai

February 13, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Coconut farmers staged a road roko demonstration at Pattukottai on Tuesday urging the DMK government to fulfil its election promise to procure coconut oil from farmers directly for marketing through the public distribution system.

Participating in the demonstration led by the president, East Coast Coconut Farmers Association, Marungapallam E. V. Gandhi at Aranthangi Mukkam area (the Thanjavur-Rameswaram Roads junction), the demonstrators raised slogans reminding the DMK government of its election assurance.

They also urged the State government to replace palmolein oil distribution at the PDS with gingelly oil in addition to ensuring the availability of coconut oil, to be procured from farmers as assured in the election manifesto.

Traffic at the junction was disrupted for about half-an-hour due to the road roko. Around 200 coconut farmers were arrested and later released, police said.

