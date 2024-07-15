ADVERTISEMENT

Coconut farmers plea to Thanajvur MP

Published - July 15, 2024 05:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of East Coast Road Coconut Farmers Association have sought the help of Thanjavur MP S. Murasoli to get their long-pending demand of replacing palmolein oil with coconut oil in the public distribution system fulfilled.

In a memorandum submitted to the MP, the association office-bearers pointed out that the coconut cultivators were in a severe financial crisis as they were not even able realise the cultivation cost.

Apart from procuring the coconut from the cultivators, setting up a coconut industrial park in Thanjavur district wherein coconut cultivation on more than 75000 acres would be of immense help to the cultivators.

Demanding the replacement of palmolein oil with coconut oil in the public distribution system, the association demanded initiation of necessary steps for manufacturing and exporting value-added coconut products.

The members also urged the MP to prevail upon the State government to get space and funds for setting up a separate copra procurement centre at Peravurani.

