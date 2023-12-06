Coconut farmers’ call to NAFED

December 06, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon National Agricultural Corporation Marketing Federation Limited (NAFED) to take up coconut oil extraction process instead of disposing the copra purchased directly from farmers.

In a statement, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan has pointed out that the auctioning of ball copra procured by NAFED under the ‘price support scheme’ has only brought down its open market price.

For instance, last year when NAFED put the available copra balls with it on e-auction, the open market market price in Tamil Nadu slipped to around ₹70 per kg from ₹.82 per kg.

This year, the Corporation procured around one lakh tonnes of ball copra at a rate of ₹108.60 per kg from the coconut farmers under the PSS, which was just 10% of copra produced by the cultivators in the country.

Stating that private coconut oil mills and middlemen were already quoting ₹.85 per kg only in the open market (against ₹108.60 per kg PSS price), the sale of ball copra by NAFED through e-tender would definitely pull down this to around Rs.65 to Rs.70 price band, he added.

Pointing out that the very purpose of procuring the ball copra under PSS was getting defeated, the association exhorted the Corporation to set up oil extraction plants at appropriate places and sell coconut oil at an affordable price through the public distribution system like the sale of wheat flour being sold under the brand name “Bharat Atta” to the family card holders.

This would help sustain the open market price of ball copra at a price of at least not less than 75 of the PSS price offered by the NAFED during the crucial six-month shelf life of the copra. It would also reduce the financial burden on the government in reimbursing the difference in PSS price and auction price of ball copra to the Corporation, Mr. Vimalanathan observed.

