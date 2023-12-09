HamberMenu
Cochin Shipyard pushes for indigenous fabrication partners

MSME vendors should consider forging mutually beneficial partnerships with us, says Cochin Shipyard Ltd. General Manager A. Sivakumar

December 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

There is significant scope for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tiruchi to supply components to the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL), A. Sivakumar, its General Manager, said on Saturday.

Mr. Sivakumar was speaking at a programme organised by Tiruchirapalli Engineering and Technology Cluster (TREAT) to explore opportunities for fabrication units of Tiruchi to become vendors of the Kerala-based shipbuilding major, which is looking to expand operations both in domestic and global markets.

The official said MSMEs stood to benefit by the association with CSL. “In a 3,000 tonne ship, at least 50-60 tonnes of material are fabricated components, which are being imported. There is a huge opportunity for fabricators to indigenise the production, and fuel their own growth,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

In his address, BHEL GM Sanjeevi said that MSME vendors should consider forging mutually beneficial partnerships with CSL. “We started the outsourcing department in 1969 with 12 sub-contractors and did business of ₹25 lakh a year; in 2023, we have 300 vendors. In forthcoming years, we are expecting growth of over 2.75 lakh tonnes to 3.25 lakh tonnes of confirmed loads. To meet this demand, vendors must enhance their infrastructure and finances substantially and enter the market.”

The programme was attended by delegates of over 50 MSMEs from across Tamil Nadu.

G.B. Ramprakash, president Vazhavanthankottai Industry Manufacturer Association and Network, told The Hindu that collaborating with CSL would be beneficial to MSMEs if the Kerala shipbuilder provided a sustainable business environment where partners had a chance to grow independently.

B. Krishnamoorthy, project director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation; S.M. Ramanathan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi; and other senior officials spoke.

