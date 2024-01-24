Coastal Security Group to train wards of fishermen to join Navy, Coast Guard and other national security forces

January 24, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) of the Tamil Nadu Police is to impart special training to wards of fishermen to enable them join the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other national security forces.

A select group of 120 wards of fishermen are to be chosen by the CSG to conduct special training sessions for them for a period of three months. The residential training sessions would be held at three centres: Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari.

This will be the third batch of wards of fishermen to undergo the special training sessions, a senior Coastal Security Group officer said. Besides physical training and parade, theory classes would be conducted in subjects such as Physics, Maths, Chemistry and General Knowledge.

The CSG would engage faculty members from outside for conducting the theory classes on various subjects and utilise their own personnel for training the wards of fishermen in parade and physical training, the officer further said. Each centre would train 40 candidates to enable them join the services. The entire cost for the free training programme would be borne by the State government.

Every selected candidate would be provided with a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 and provided accommodation and study materials free of cost required for preparing them to join the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other national security forces. Barring Sundays, the classes would be held on all days. A fixed schedule would be put in place for the daily training sessions and separate time for games in the evening.

The CSG has already issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for the proposed training sessions. As per the notification, the candidates should have completed 18 years of age. They should have passed Plus Two with more than 50 % of aggregating marks and more than 50 % each in Maths and Physics.

The last date for submission of application is February 8. The CSG has given a Google drive link for the interested candidates to download the application. The officer said the training classes were expected to commence next month after selecting the eligible wards of fishermen.