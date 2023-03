March 28, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam, G. Ramar was hospitalised on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain at Nagapattinam. Police sources said Mr. Ramar, aged 58 years, was in the office when he suffered chest pain in the afternoon following which he was immediately taken to the Government Hospital, Nagapattinam, for treatment. Thereafter, he was shifted to a private hospital at Thanjavur.