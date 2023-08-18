ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal Security Group seizes 32 kg of ganja near Mimisal in Pudukottai district

August 18, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

CSG personnel said the contraband was going to be smuggled to Sri Lanka; one person involved in the crime was arrested

The Hindu Bureau

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) seized 32 kilograms of ganja in Kumarappan Vayal near the coastal village of Mimisal in Pudukottai district early on Friday, August 18, 2023.  

Acting on information from the public, CSG personnel went to the spot, from where they seized the contraband that was meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka through the sea, said CSG sources.  The contraband was in 16 bundles, each weighing two kilograms.

Sources said four persons were at the spot. While three of them managed to escape after seeing CSG personnel arrive, one person, identified as M. Karthi of Cuddalore has been detained. 

The contraband was seized and later taken to the Manamelkudi Marine Police Station. The Mimisal Marine Police are conducting an investigation.

