Coastal Security Group intensifies patrolling along Velankanni shore

Patrolling by foot and All Terrain Vehicle under way as a precautionary measure for the ongoing annual festival

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) has deployed a team of over 100 personnel to carry out patrolling along the shore in coastal Velankanni in Nagapattinam district in connection with the ongoing annual festival of Our Lady of Good Health in that town. The deployment has been put in place as a precautionary measure anticipating a large turn out of devotees for the festival that concludes on September 8.

The CSG team mobilised from various coastal districts for the festival comprises an Additional Superintendent of Police, a couple of Deputy Superintendents of Police, six Inspectors of Police and 120 Constables. A total number of 40 Marine Volunteers have been roped in to augment the manpower strength.

Split into multiple teams, the CSG personnel have been carrying out foot patrolling along the shore and patrolling on board an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in shifts. Three fibre boats fitted with onboard motors have been hired for patrolling in the sea a few distance away from the shore, CSG sources said.

Foot patrolling along the shore by CSG personnel was being done in three shifts: from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning. Patrolling on board the ATV was being done from Velankanni to Nagapattinam and back covering a total distance of 16 kilometres.

In addition to these, two rescue teams comprising CSG personnel and marine volunteers who knew swimming have been deployed to avoid drowning incidents, the officer said. The rescue teams were deployed in two shifts: from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The CSG personnel were equipped with life jackets, life buoys and nylon ropes to carry out rescue missions if required.

Ropes fitted with reflective lights have been placed along one kilometre in the sea to caution the public, the sources further said adding that since the sea was rough on and off devotees and general public have been asked to desist from venturing into it for having a bath. A three-tier bandobust measure has been put in place at Velankanni till September 8 to avoid drowning incidents, the sources said.