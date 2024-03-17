ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal police booth set up at Karaikal beach

March 17, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

District police here has constructed a coastal police booth at Karaikal beach with the help of Rotary club. The booth was inaugurated by the Inspector General of police, Puducherry Ajit singhla on Saturday. The SSP Karaikal, Manish and members of rotary club were present. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district police here have established a coastal police booth on Karaikal beach with the help of Rotary Club. The booth was inaugurated by Puducherry Inspector-General of Police Ajit Singal on Saturday. Karaikal SSP Manish and members of the Rotary Club were present.

This booth will have equipment such as life-saving jackets, life buoys, and ropes. It has a public address system to communicate messages to the tourists. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the coast line from point of view of coastal security.

