Coastal police booth set up at Karaikal beach

March 17, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district police here have established a coastal police booth on Karaikal beach with the help of Rotary Club. The booth was inaugurated by Puducherry Inspector-General of Police Ajit Singal on Saturday. Karaikal SSP Manish and members of the Rotary Club were present.

This booth will have equipment such as life-saving jackets, life buoys, and ropes. It has a public address system to communicate messages to the tourists. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the coast line from point of view of coastal security.

Karaikal / Tiruchi / Puducherry / General Elections 2024

